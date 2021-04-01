REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing of 59-Unit Apartment Building in Norwich, Connecticut

NORWICH, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a 59-unit apartment building located at 206 Washington St. in Norwich, located in the southeastern part of the state. Robert Damigella of MMCC arranged the 10-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.99 percent for seven years and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

