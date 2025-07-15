Tuesday, July 15, 2025
MedVet occupies the building at 9695 Basil Western Road.
AcquisitionsHealthcareLoansMidwestOhio

MMCC Arranges $5.1M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office Property in Canal Winchester, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $5.1 million acquisition loan for a medical office property located at 9695 Basil Western Road in Canal Winchester, a southeast suburb of Columbus. The building is home to MedVet, which operates a 24-hour emergency vet. Chad O’Connor of MMCC arranged the financing with a credit union on behalf of the private borrower. The 10-year loan features a 6.5 percent interest rate, 30-year amortization period and 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.

