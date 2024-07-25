MMCC Arranges $5.6M Refinancing for Retail Property in El Cajon, California

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $5.6 million loan for the refinancing of a retail property located at 13578 Camino Canada in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. Tenants at the property include Wells Fargo, Subway, Panda Express, The UPS Store and H&R Block.

Chad O’Connor of MMCC’s San Diego office secured the financing with a local credit union on behalf of a private client. Terms of the 10-year loan include a 6.5 percent fixed interest rate with 30-year amortization and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent.