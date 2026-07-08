MMCC Arranges $5.7M in Financing for Office Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $5.7 million in financing for an office building located at 9221 Corbin Ave. in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. Situated near the California State University, Northridge campus, the 48,954-square-foot building is occupied by a tutoring service, internet service provider, computer repair service, consulting firm, real estate agency and an accounting firm.

Dean Giannakopoulos of MMCC’s Chicago office originated the three-year loan at 65 percent loan-to-value through a regional bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Other terms of the loan include a 6 percent interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule.