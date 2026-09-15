Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ArkansasBuild-to-RentLoansMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

MMCC Arranges $53M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Property in Rogers, Arkansas

by John Nelson

ROGERS, ARK. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $53 million loan for the refinancing of The Grove, a 235-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Rogers. John Brickson of MMCC’s Dallas office arranged the three-year, nonrecourse loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Brittenum Group and Realty Capital Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.

Built in 2024, The Grove was 94.5 percent occupied at the time of financing and comprises 123 detached, two-story cottages and 112 attached townhome-style residences. Amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, golf simulator, package lockers, coworking offices, a community kitchen and a pickleball court.

You may also like

Related Cos. Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in...

BWE Secures $101M Loan for New Active Adult...

Piedmont Realty Trust Acquires Office Building in Arlington,...

Colliers Negotiates $23M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Bender Equities Sells Two Multifamily Communities in Oregon...

Davis Property & Investment Receives $12M Refinancing for...

Draper and Kramer Arranges $99.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Northmarq Brokers Sales of Two Chicagoland Multifamily Properties...

BridgeInvest Provides $87.9M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility...