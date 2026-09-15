MMCC Arranges $53M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Property in Rogers, Arkansas

ROGERS, ARK. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $53 million loan for the refinancing of The Grove, a 235-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Rogers. John Brickson of MMCC’s Dallas office arranged the three-year, nonrecourse loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Brittenum Group and Realty Capital Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.

Built in 2024, The Grove was 94.5 percent occupied at the time of financing and comprises 123 detached, two-story cottages and 112 attached townhome-style residences. Amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, golf simulator, package lockers, coworking offices, a community kitchen and a pickleball court.