Friday, June 26, 2026
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Lakeview-at-Westpark-Richmond
Lakeview at Westpark in Richmond totals 298 units. The property was built in 2021.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

MMCC Arranges $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $54 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Lakeview at Westpark, a 298-unit apartment community in Richmond, located southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County. Built in 2021, Lakeview at Westpark offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with a tanning deck, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, outdoor kitchen and lounge, resident game room and a dog park. Brandon Brown of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a fixed interest rate of 5.3 percent and a 35-year amortization schedule, through KeyBank on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based Rockstar Capital.

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