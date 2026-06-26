MMCC Arranges $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartment Community

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $54 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Lakeview at Westpark, a 298-unit apartment community in Richmond, located southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County. Built in 2021, Lakeview at Westpark offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with a tanning deck, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, outdoor kitchen and lounge, resident game room and a dog park. Brandon Brown of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a fixed interest rate of 5.3 percent and a 35-year amortization schedule, through KeyBank on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based Rockstar Capital.