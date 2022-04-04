REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $56.2M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Legacy-at-Cypress

Legacy at Cypress in metro Houston totals 422 units. The property was built in 1999.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $56.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Legacy at Cypress, a 422-unit multifamily property located just outside Houston on the northwest side. Built in 1999, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, volleyball court and onsite laundry facilities. Jamie Mullin and Brandon Brown of MMCC arranged the five-year loan, which carried a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 3.85 percent interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.

