FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for a 26-unit apartment building in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston. The property is known as The Grant Street Complex and houses a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Robert Bhat of MMCC originated the financing. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.