HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $5 million in acquisition financing for a 112,700-square-foot industrial building in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant facility at 14830 Talcott St. was constructed on seven acres in 1970. Adam Pike of MMCC originated the financing, which carried an 8 percent fixed interest rate and a 20-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed local bank. The borrower was also not disclosed.