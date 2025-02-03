MMCC Arranges $5M Refinancing for El Dorado Hotel in Sonoma, California

SONOMA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $5 million in refinancing for El Dorado Hotel, a boutique hotel in Sonoma. Bill Lanting arranged the financing with a national bank on behalf of the client, a California-based hospitality management and development group. Terms of the five-year, nonrecourse loan include a 6.9 percent interest rate with a 25 year-amortization. Located at 405 1st St. West, El Dorado Hotel offers 27 guest rooms. Built in 1880, the hotel was recently renovated in 2023. Amenities include a saltwater pool, semi-private balconies, a courtyard and a restaurant and bar.