HARRAH, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $6.7 million loan for the refinancing of Prairie Breeze Townhomes, a 56-unit multifamily property in Harrah, an eastern suburb of Oklahoma City. The property was built in 2013 and consists entirely of three-bedroom units. Robert Bhat of MMCC originated the financing. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed. The loan carries 12 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.