Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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An unnamed aviation services company will occupy this three-story office building in Baltimore.
AcquisitionsLoansMarylandOfficeSoutheast

MMCC Arranges $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Office Property in Baltimore

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $6.8 million acquisition loan for an office property located at 1520 S. Caton Ave. in Baltimore. Jared Cassidy of MMCC’s Washington, D.C., office secured the five-year loan with a regional bank on behalf of an unnamed, private client.

Brightwood College formerly occupied the 37,200-square-foot, three-story office building. The property will be home to a regional aviation services company that will use the building as training grounds for aviation mechanics.

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