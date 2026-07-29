MMCC Arranges $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Office Property in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $6.8 million acquisition loan for an office property located at 1520 S. Caton Ave. in Baltimore. Jared Cassidy of MMCC’s Washington, D.C., office secured the five-year loan with a regional bank on behalf of an unnamed, private client.

Brightwood College formerly occupied the 37,200-square-foot, three-story office building. The property will be home to a regional aviation services company that will use the building as training grounds for aviation mechanics.