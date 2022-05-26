REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $64.4M in Financing for Multifamily Development in Monrovia, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

127-W-Pomona-Monrovia-CA

Located at 127 W. Pomona in Monrovia, Calif., the 252,100-square-foot multifamily community will feature 220 apartments, 7,050 square feet of retail space and 357 parking stalls.

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $64.4 million in financing for a multifamily development located at 127 W. Pomona in Monrovia. The borrower was not disclosed.

Sharone Sabar and Stefen Chraghchian of MMCC arranged the financing, which features a 42-month term, a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio and an interest rate of 3.4 percent.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the fully entitled and construction-ready property is slated for a 33-month development timeline. The 252,100-square-foot community will feature 220 apartments, 7,050 square feet of commercial space and 357 parking spots.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  