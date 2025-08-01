MMCC Arranges $64M in Construction Financing for Rancho Cucamonga Mixed-Use Development

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $64 million in financing for the construction of a mixed-use development project at 8500 Haven Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga. Ron Bayls of MMCC secured the financing through Parkview Financial on behalf of a private developer. At full build-out, the 248-apartment project will feature six residential buildings, a mixed-use building, ground-floor commercial space and a retail building. Planned apartment amenities include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court, clubhouse, onsite laundry and landscaped outdoor areas.