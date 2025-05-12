MMCC Arranges $6M Loan for Refinancing of Dayton Children’s Behavioral Health Center in Ohio

DAYTON, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $6 million loan for the refinancing of Dayton Children’s Behavioral Health Center, a medical office facility located at 5501 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton. Dan Litman of MMCC arranged the financing with a regional bank on behalf of a local, privately held construction and real estate development company. The nonrecourse loan features a nine-year term, 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, 5.73 percent interest rate and 20-year amortization period. Dayton Children’s is a pediatric acute children’s teaching hospital with locations throughout Ohio. The newly completed facility on Far Hills Avenue offers developmental rehab and speech therapy, imaging and lab work, and pediatric primary care services.