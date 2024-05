SAN LORENZO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $7.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 63,245-square-foot industrial building in the Bay Area community of San Lorenzo. Bradley Buzil and Connie Duong of MMCC secured the financing through a local credit union on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Feng Transportation, a wholesaler and third-party logistics company, occupies the property, which is located at 2225 Grant Ave.