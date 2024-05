NEWINGTON, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $7.3 million loan for the refinancing of a medical office complex in Newington, located just south of Hartford. The address and square footage of the property, which was built in 2005, were not disclosed. Gerald Kray of MMCC arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term, 7.5 percent interest rate and 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were also not disclosed.