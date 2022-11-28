REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce Assisted Living Facility in Northeast Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Brookside Commerce is located at 199 W. Gary Road in Commerce, Ga. The facility comprises 62 beds and features 12 independent living units.

COMMERCE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility located in Commerce, roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. The 62-bed facility features 12 independent living units and is located approximately 3.5 miles away from Northridge Medical Center, a community hospital. Robert Bhat of MMCC secured the refinancing, which includes a 35-year fully amortizing loan and a 5.1 percent interest rate, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  