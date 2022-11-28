MMCC Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce Assisted Living Facility in Northeast Georgia

Brookside Commerce is located at 199 W. Gary Road in Commerce, Ga. The facility comprises 62 beds and features 12 independent living units.

COMMERCE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility located in Commerce, roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. The 62-bed facility features 12 independent living units and is located approximately 3.5 miles away from Northridge Medical Center, a community hospital. Robert Bhat of MMCC secured the refinancing, which includes a 35-year fully amortizing loan and a 5.1 percent interest rate, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.