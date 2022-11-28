MMCC Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce Assisted Living Facility in Northeast Georgia
COMMERCE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility located in Commerce, roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. The 62-bed facility features 12 independent living units and is located approximately 3.5 miles away from Northridge Medical Center, a community hospital. Robert Bhat of MMCC secured the refinancing, which includes a 35-year fully amortizing loan and a 5.1 percent interest rate, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
