Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansRetailTexas

MMCC Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for Fort Worth Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.6 million acquisition loan for Renaissance Square, a shopping center in Fort Worth that totals 105,065 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. The center was built in 2013 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Marshall’s, Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed. The loan carried an interest rate of 6.75 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. Marcus & Millichap also represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the property.

You may also like

Wayfinder, Read King Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Quilvest, Axis Industrial Outdoor Storage Acquire 18.6-Acre Site...

C&T Design & Equipment Signs 19,886 SF Industrial...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $100M in Bridge Financing...

Regency Centers Begins Redevelopment of 280,000 SF Mall...

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 33,700 SF Office, Retail...

Norman’s Hallmark Opens 7,280 SF Store in Plymouth...

Sterling Organization Acquires Shopping Center in Metro D.C....