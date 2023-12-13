MMCC Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for Fort Worth Shopping Center

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.6 million acquisition loan for Renaissance Square, a shopping center in Fort Worth that totals 105,065 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. The center was built in 2013 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Marshall’s, Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed. The loan carried an interest rate of 6.75 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. Marcus & Millichap also represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the property.