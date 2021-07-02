MMCC Arranges $8.6M CMBS Loan for New Haven Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.6 million CMBS loan for a portfolio of eight multifamily properties totaling 99 units in New Haven. Robert Noeldechen arranged the nonrecourse loan, which includes five years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the locally based borrower, Pike International. The direct lender was not disclosed.