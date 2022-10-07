MMCC Arranges $8.8M Acquisition Loan for Hotel in McAllen, Texas
MCALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.8 million acquisition loan for Casa de Palmas Hotel, a 165-room property located in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. The property was built in 1918 and renovated in 2020. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio, a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.
