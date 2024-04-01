MMCC Arranges $8.8M in Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia in New Mexico

ARTESIA, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $8.8 million in financing for the acquisition of Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia, a hotel located at 2501 S. Permian Pavilion Ave. in Artesia, located in the southeast corner of the state.

Tyler Waller of MMCC’s Phoenix office secured the 10-year loan, which includes three years of fixed interest with a 25-year amortization schedule and 70 percent loan-to-value ratio, on behalf of a private client. Josh Tammen of Marcus & Millichap represented the both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Built in 2016, the Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia features 81 guest rooms and provides direct access to downtown Artesia and Artesia Municipal Airport.