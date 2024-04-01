Monday, April 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hampton-Inn-Artesia-NM
Located in Artesia, N.M., Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia features 81 guest rooms.
AcquisitionsHospitalityLoansNew MexicoWestern

MMCC Arranges $8.8M in Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia in New Mexico

by Amy Works

ARTESIA, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $8.8 million in financing for the acquisition of Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia, a hotel located at 2501 S. Permian Pavilion Ave. in Artesia, located in the southeast corner of the state.

Tyler Waller of MMCC’s Phoenix office secured the 10-year loan, which includes three years of fixed interest with a 25-year amortization schedule and 70 percent loan-to-value ratio, on behalf of a private client. Josh Tammen of Marcus & Millichap represented the both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Built in 2016, the Hampton Inn & Suites Artesia features 81 guest rooms and provides direct access to downtown Artesia and Artesia Municipal Airport.

You may also like

NewMark Merrill Buys 28,800 SF CVS-Occupied Retail Building...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

CFG Provides $13.6M in HUD-Insured Financing for Two...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 135-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Berkadia Arranges $172M Construction Financing for Residential Tower...

Apple Hospitality REIT Purchases Hotel in D.C. for...

CREI Holdings Secures $67M Loan for Affordable Housing...

Mast Capital Receives $65M Construction Financing for Multifamily...

Cove Capital Acquires 130,056 SF Eastwood Village Retail...