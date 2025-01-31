MMCC Arranges $89.6M in Construction Financing for Two Multifamily Projects in Metro Minneapolis

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $89.6 million in construction financing for Bennett Apartments and Harlow Apartments in Chanhassen, about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Bennett will feature 184 units and 11,853 square feet of retail space, while Harlow will include 126 units and 3,029 square feet of retail space. The adjacent projects are both slated for completion in 2026. Gary Sefcik of MMCC arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Minnesota-based Roers Cos. Kayne Anderson provided $77.5 million in senior proceeds, and SteepRock Capital provided $12.1 million in mezzanine financing.