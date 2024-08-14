MMCC Arranges $9.1M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $9.1 million acquisition loan for Spalding Woods, an 84,000-square-foot shopping center located at 4015 Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners, a northeast suburb of Atlanta.

Garrett Fierstein of MMCC’s Orlando office, along with Simon Grigoryan of Marcus & Millichap’s Jacksonville office, arranged the financing through an out of state credit union on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed, privately held investor. The 10-year loan was underwritten with a 25-year amortization schedule, 65 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and flexible prepayment options.

Spalding Woods’ tenant roster includes Dollar Tree, Peachtree Corners Eye Clinic, KFC/Taco Bell, Dunkin’ and Clean Eatz. Additional spaces are available for build-out, according to MMCC.