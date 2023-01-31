MMCC Arranges $9.1M Loan for Refinancing of Hilton-Branded Hotel in McAllen, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $9.1 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a Hilton-branded hotel in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. The Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport was built in 2000 and totals 104 rooms. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a five-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.