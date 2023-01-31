REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges $9.1M Loan for Refinancing of Hilton-Branded Hotel in McAllen, Texas

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $9.1 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a Hilton-branded hotel in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. The Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport was built in 2000 and totals 104 rooms. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a five-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  