MMCC Arranges $9.6M Acquisition Financing for Magic Mall Plaza in Orlando

Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Magic Mall Plaza is a flea market-style shopping center located at 2155 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $9.6 million in acquisition financing for Magic Mall Plaza, a flea market-style shopping center located at 2155 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando. Built in 1971 and renovated in 2000, the 128,939-square-foot complex houses multiple stores and restaurants, as well as event spaces. Garrett Fierstein of MMCC’s Orlando office originated the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The 10-year loan features a fixed 5.68 percent interest rate, 25-year amortization schedule and a loan-to-value ratio of 75 percent.