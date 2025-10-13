MMCC Arranges $9M Refinancing for 354-Room Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $9 million in refinancing for Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown, a 354-room hotel located near Norfolk International Airport. Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office secured the loan with a global investment bank on behalf of the borrower, an unnamed private client. The five-year, non-recourse loan includes a 7 percent interest rate and was structured with an interest-only term.

Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown features amenities such as a seasonal swimming pool, fitness center, guest laundry facilities, an ATM, bar and business center.