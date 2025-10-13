Monday, October 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Wyndham Garden
Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown in Norfolk, Va., features 354 hotel rooms.
HospitalityLoansSoutheastVirginia

MMCC Arranges $9M Refinancing for 354-Room Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia

by Abby Cox

NORFOLK, VA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $9 million in refinancing for Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown, a 354-room hotel located near Norfolk International Airport. Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office secured the loan with a global investment bank on behalf of the borrower, an unnamed private client. The five-year, non-recourse loan includes a 7 percent interest rate and was structured with an interest-only term.

Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown features amenities such as a seasonal swimming pool, fitness center, guest laundry facilities, an ATM, bar and business center.

You may also like

Merchants Capital Arranges $70M in Construction Financing for...

MMCC Secures $8M in Financing for Retail Center...

Louisville’s Industrial Market: Steady, Sturdy and Poised for...

MMCC Arranges $18M in Financing for Multifamily Property...

Concord Summit Arranges $34M Bridge Loan for New...

ZOM, AEW Capital Deliver 248-Unit Apartment Community in...

JLL Arranges $57.5M Financing for Two Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex...

PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...