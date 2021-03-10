MMCC Arranges Acquisition Loan for 415-Unit Multifamily Property in Amarillo

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of a 415-unit multifamily property in Amarillo. Jamie Safier of MMCC arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. The direct lender and property name were also not disclosed.