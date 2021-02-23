REBusinessOnline

MMCC Arranges Two Loans Totaling $21.4M for Refinancing of Houston-Area Multifamily Assets

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged two green loans totaling $21.4 million for the refinancing of two multifamily assets in the Houston area totaling 340 units. Brandon Brown of MMCC arranged the loans, both of which featured a 3.16 percent fixed interest rate and nine years of interest-only payments. The lenders, borrowers and property names were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  