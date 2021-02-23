MMCC Arranges Two Loans Totaling $21.4M for Refinancing of Houston-Area Multifamily Assets

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged two green loans totaling $21.4 million for the refinancing of two multifamily assets in the Houston area totaling 340 units. Brandon Brown of MMCC arranged the loans, both of which featured a 3.16 percent fixed interest rate and nine years of interest-only payments. The lenders, borrowers and property names were not disclosed.