MMCC Places $16.8M Loan With M&T Realty Capital for Refinancing of Tulsa Apartment Community

TULSA, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has placed a $16.8 million loan for the refinancing of Park at Forest Oaks, a 440-unit apartment community in Tulsa. The property, which is located near Oral Roberts University, was built in 1978 near and renovated in 2015. Todd McNeil of MMCC arranged the 10-year loan, which carried a 3.41 percent interest rate, four years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, through M&T Realty Capital. The borrower was not disclosed.

