MMCC Places $5.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has placed a $5.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 46-unit multifamily property located at 44 Byron St. in Worcester. Robert Damigella of MMCC arranged the loan, which carried a 10-year term, fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.