MMCC Places $5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments

REVERE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has placed a $5 million loan for the refinancing of a 30-unit apartment building in Revere, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Robert Damigella of MMCC arranged the 20-year loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The direct lender was also not disclosed.