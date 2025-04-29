Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Alto Station Apartments is opening soon in Eau Claire.
MMCC Secures $10.1M Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured a $10.1 million loan for the refinancing of Alto Station Apartments in Eau Claire within western Wisconsin. The newly built apartment community is pre-leasing now and is slated to open in 2026, according to the property’s website. The 88-unit building is located at 325 Main St. and features a mix of studio to two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, rooftop terrace and bike storage. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the loan with a local credit union on behalf of the private buyer. The loan features an interest rate of 6.75 percent and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

