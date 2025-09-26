Friday, September 26, 2025
Extra Space Storage will operate the self-storage facility underway at 1995 N.E. 8th St. in Homestead, Fla.
MMCC Secures $14.5M Construction Financing for Self-Storage Project in Homestead, Florida

by John Nelson

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $14.5 million in construction financing for the development of a 1,038-unit self-storage facility at 1995 N.E. 8th St. in Homestead, about 32 miles south of Miami. The 135,800-square-foot property will operate as an Extra Space Storage facility.

Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office arranged the five-year loan through a local bank on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed self-storage developer. The loan features a floating interest rate underwritten as 250 basis points above 1-month SOFR for the first three years with 36 months of interest-only payments.

