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Green Bay Packaging leases the 127,869-square-foot facility.
AcquisitionsIndustrialLoansMidwestMinnesota

MMCC Secures $4.8M Acquisition Loan for Minnesota Industrial Property

by Kristin Harlow

ALBERT LEA, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured a $4.8 million loan for the acquisition of a 127,869-square-foot industrial property located at 1851 Margaretha Ave. in southern Minnesota’s Albert Lea. Michael Hughes of MMCC arranged the five-year loan with a national bank on behalf of the buyer. The nonrecourse loan features a 5.3 percent interest rate and 25-year amortization period. The property is currently leased to Green Bay Packaging, a sustainable packaging manufacturer with over 40 locations throughout the United States.

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