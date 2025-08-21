Thursday, August 21, 2025
Dunwoody Village
Tenants located within Dunwoody Village, a 15,382-square-foot retail center, include CVS Pharmacy, Chipotle Mexican Grill and a pet store.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaLoansRetailSoutheast

MMCC Secures $4M Acquisition Financing for Dunwoody Village Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

DUNWOODY, GA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged $4 million in acquisition financing for Dunwoody Village, a 15,382-square-foot retail center located at 1610-1614 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody, a suburb of Atlanta. David Johnson of MMCC’s Atlanta office secured the loan with a national bank on behalf of a private client. The five-year loan includes a 6.41 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization schedule. Shadow-anchored by The Fresh Market and Walgreens, Dunwoody Village features a mix of tenants including CVS Pharmacy, Chipotle Mexican Grill and a pet store.

