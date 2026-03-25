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The 19,000-square-foot building is located at 5100 Main St. in Downers Grove.
IllinoisLoansMidwestOfficeRetail

MMCC Secures $4M in Financing for Office, Retail Property in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $4 million in financing for a 19,000-square-foot office and retail property located at 5100 Main St. in Downers Grove. Dean Giannakopoulos of MMCC secured the financing with a regional lender on behalf of the private client. The loan features high leverage, flexible prepayment and a 5.95 percent interest rate. The property’s ground floor is home to Peet’s Coffee and Duly Health. There is additional office space on the building’s upper floors.

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