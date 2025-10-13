Monday, October 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hales Corners Plaza was fully leased at the time of the loan closing.
LoansMidwestRetailWisconsin

MMCC Secures $8M in Financing for Retail Center in Hales Corners, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

HALES CORNERS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured an $8 million loan for Hales Corners Plaza, a 94,207-square-foot retail center in the Milwaukee suburb of Hales Corners. The property is fully leased to tenants such as Great Clips, AT&T, a nail salon and a physical therapy clinic. Michael Hughes of MMCC arranged the financing on behalf of the private client. A credit union provided the five-year loan, which features a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, 6 percent interest rate and 30-year amortization period.

You may also like

Penzance Receives $100M Construction Loan for Northern Viriginia...

JLL Secures $30M Refinancing for Palmetto Industrial Park...

MMCC Arranges $9M Refinancing for 354-Room Hotel in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $13M Sale of Lindsay Square...

Merchants Capital Arranges $70M in Construction Financing for...

CBRE Negotiates $9.4M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

Zimmerman Reed Renews 15,179 SF Office Lease in...

eXp Commercial Brokers $1.5M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Bedrock Delivers 12-Story Office Building at $1B Hudson’s...