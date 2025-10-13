MMCC Secures $8M in Financing for Retail Center in Hales Corners, Wisconsin

HALES CORNERS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured an $8 million loan for Hales Corners Plaza, a 94,207-square-foot retail center in the Milwaukee suburb of Hales Corners. The property is fully leased to tenants such as Great Clips, AT&T, a nail salon and a physical therapy clinic. Michael Hughes of MMCC arranged the financing on behalf of the private client. A credit union provided the five-year loan, which features a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, 6 percent interest rate and 30-year amortization period.