MMG Acquires Independence Commercial Advisors
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based MMG Real Estate Advisors has acquired Independence Commercial Advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Texas, Independence Commercial Advisors is a boutique brokerage firm founded in 2020 by industry veterans Mike Watson and Mike Moffitt with a focus on Texas private capital and institutional multifamily and self-storage brokerage. As part of the transaction, MMG has added eight investment sales advisors to the firm’s growing national roster with offices in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.