MMG Acquires Independence Commercial Advisors

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based MMG Real Estate Advisors has acquired Independence Commercial Advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Texas, Independence Commercial Advisors is a boutique brokerage firm founded in 2020 by industry veterans Mike Watson and Mike Moffitt with a focus on Texas private capital and institutional multifamily and self-storage brokerage. As part of the transaction, MMG has added eight investment sales advisors to the firm’s growing national roster with offices in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

