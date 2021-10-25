REBusinessOnline

MMG Equity Receives $16.8M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — MMG Equity Partners has received $16.8 million to refinance Miami Gardens Shopping Center, located at 18350 NW 7th Ave. in Miami Gardens. Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth and Reid Carleton of JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt package through Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.

Miami Gardens Shopping Center is a 117,829-square-foot, grocery-anchored development located on the northwest corner of Miami Gardens Drive and NW 7th Avenue. The shopping center was 97 percent occupied at closing and is anchored by Presidente Supermarket. Other tenants include Family Dollar, Humana Health, Subway and Amscot.

