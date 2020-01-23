MMG Equity Partners Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Metro Miami for $12.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

MIAMI — MMG Equity Partners has acquired two retail centers in metro Miami for a total of $12.7 million: Naranja Plaza and Lakeside Plaza. Naranja Plaza was purchased for $7.1 million, or $139 per square foot, in an-off market deal. The shopping center spans 51,246 square feet and is situated at 27000-27100 S. Dixie Highway in Homestead, 29 miles southwest of downtown Miami. The Dollar General-anchored asset was built in 1980 and was fully leased at the time of sale. MMG Equity Partners also acquired Westlake Plaza for $5.6 million, or $128 per square foot. The property is a 43,781-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of Bird Road and 109th Avenue in Miami. Lakeside Plaza was built in 1959 and comprises five buildings. Amerant Bank provided acquisition loans for both transactions totaling $9.5 million, including a future advance for construction. The two sellers were not disclosed.