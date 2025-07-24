Thursday, July 24, 2025
Westlake Plaza in Westchester, Fla. (pictured) was one of the four South Florida shopping centers that MMG Equity Partners is refinancing.
MMG Equity Partners Obtains $38M Refinancing for Four South Florida Shopping Centers

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Miami-based MMG Equity Partners has obtained a $38 million loan for the refinancing of four shopping centers in South Florida. JLL arranged the loan through Synovus Bank. The four properties include Pinecrest Center and Pinecrest Shoppes in Pinecrest, Westlake Plaza in Westchester and Naranja Plaza in Homestead.

The four properties, which front either South Dixie Highway or Bird Road, total 127,826 square feet and were purchased between 2018 and 2020 for a combined total of $28.9 million. The properties are recently stabilized and have undergone nearly $8 million worth of capital improvements under MMG’s ownership.

