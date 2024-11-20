MMG Expands Footprint with Addition of Capstone Colorado

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based MMG Real Estate Advisors has expanded its footprint with the addition of Capstone Colorado, a multifamily and land brokerage team based in Denver. MMG says the addition marks a pivotal step in its expansion strategy, significantly strengthening its presence across key markets in the western United States. There are 18 new team members, including 11 multifamily advisors and seven operations specialists. The partnership will integrate Adam Riddle and Jason Koch, two principals with nearly 20 years of experience each, into MMG’s leadership team. The team will be based in Denver and will work in close partnership with MMG’s national teams. The Colorado office will now encompass three primary teams: Denver apartment team, land team and North Central team, which will specialize in the advisement and disposition of multifamily assets throughout the Dakotas, Montana, Iowa and Nebraska.