Thursday, May 21, 2026
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DevelopmentFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

MMG Plans to Develop 35,810 SF Retail Center at Kendall Town Center in South Florida

by John Nelson

WEST KENDALL, FLA. — MMG Equity Partners is under contract to acquire a 5.1-acre site within Kendall Town Center, a 70-acre master-planned community in West Kendall. The project, called The Shops at Kendall Town Center, will feature 35,810 square feet of restaurants and shops and 4,321 square feet of outdoor terrace space.

The developer has submitted plans to Miami-Dade County and is currently seeking administrative site plan approval. The site is located at the intersection of North Kendall Drive (SW 88th Street) and Southwest 158th Avenue. MMG has selected Ed Schmidt and Robert Eckstein of NAI Miami/Fort Lauderdale to lead leasing at The Shops at Kendall Town Center, with half of the space reserved for restaurant tenants.

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