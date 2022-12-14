MMG Real Estate Advisors Arranges Sale of 769-Unit Apartment Complex in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — MMG Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Gateway at City Park, a 769-unit apartment complex in St. Louis that was formerly known as Cityview. Located in the city’s downtown west neighborhood, the property was built in 1960 and renovated in 2013. Amenities include a CityHive coworking space, covered parking garage, media room, rooftop terrace and two fitness centers. Daniel Wiele and Tom Maloney of MMG represented the seller, Mills Properties, which completed more than $28 million in upgrades. Blue Magma Residential was the buyer.