REBusinessOnline

MMG Real Estate Advisors Arranges Sale of 769-Unit Apartment Complex in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

ST. LOUIS — MMG Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Gateway at City Park, a 769-unit apartment complex in St. Louis that was formerly known as Cityview. Located in the city’s downtown west neighborhood, the property was built in 1960 and renovated in 2013. Amenities include a CityHive coworking space, covered parking garage, media room, rooftop terrace and two fitness centers. Daniel Wiele and Tom Maloney of MMG represented the seller, Mills Properties, which completed more than $28 million in upgrades. Blue Magma Residential was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  