REBusinessOnline

Mno-Bmadsen Acquires Ownership Stake in Michigan’s City Center Lofts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. — Mno-Bmadsen, the independent, non-gaming investment entity of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, has acquired a 50 percent stake in City Center Lofts in downtown Benton Harbor, a city in Southwest Michigan. Cressy Commercial Real Estate sold the stake for an undisclosed price and will retain a 50 percent stake in the property.

Originally constructed in the 1880s, City Center Lofts sits on the corner of Main and Pipestone streets. The two-story, 20,000-square-foot building is home to 16 apartments and two commercial spaces. All the apartment units are occupied, and one commercial space is available for lease. Cressy rehabilitated City Center Lofts last year in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and the Benton Harbor City Council.

Mno-Bmadsen is diversifying its real estate portfolio, which is known as Redtail Properties. The entity is also investing in local communities and land that has historical significance to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, which is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana. The tribe owns more than 6,000 acres of land in Michigan and Indiana. Mno-Bmadsen is derived from the Pokagon phrase for “the good path.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  