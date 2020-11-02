REBusinessOnline

Moceri Cos., 400 Monroe Associates Acquire 420,000 SF Office Campus in Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The UAW-GM Center for Human Resources is located along the Detroit River Walk.

DETROIT — Moceri Cos. and 400 Monroe Associates have acquired the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit for an undisclosed price. The 420,000-square-foot office campus is located at 200 Walker St. along the Detroit River Walk. Built in the early 2000s, the property features 900 underground parking spaces, a full-service kitchen, 375-person auditorium, conference center, fitness center and an eighth-floor outdoor terrace. Brendan George and Jasper Hanifi of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between the United Auto Workers and General Motors. Lino and Michael Scamardella of Lino Realty represented the buyer.

