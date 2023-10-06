Friday, October 6, 2023
Bristol Bay of Yorkville will include 240 rental townhomes upon full build-out.
Moda Homes Completes Phase I of Build-to-Rent Townhome Community in Yorkville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

YORKVILLE, ILL. — Moda Homes has completed Phase I of Bristol Bay of Yorkville, a 240-unit build-to-rent townhome community in Yorkville, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Moda has completed 61 of the homes and is underway on Phase II. RMK Management Corp. is the property manager. Units at Bristol Bay range from 1,469 to 1,724 square feet, while monthly rents range from $2,325 to $2,700. All floor plans feature a main level with an open-concept kitchen and family room, powder room, coat closet, private patio and attached two-car garage. The second level of each home features a primary suite with a bath and walk-in closet, along with one or two secondary bedrooms, a full hall bath and laundry room with full-size washer and dryer.

