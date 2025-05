NEW YORK CITY — Moda Operandi has signed a 30,000-square-foot industrial lease in Queens. The online fashion retailer is taking space on the third floor of the 157,000-square-foot, newly renovated building at 58-30 Grand Ave. in the Maspeth neighborhood, which is known locally as the Pearl Building. Rico Murtha, Helen Paul, Joe Hentze Jr. and Sonny Singh of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, The Davis Cos., in the lease negotiations. Owen Hane of JLL represented the tenant.