REBusinessOnline

Moderna to Expand Biomanufacturing Campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, by 350,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

NORWOOD, MASS. — Moderna Inc. will expand its Moderna Technology Center biomanufacturing campus in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston, by about 350,000 square feet. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical giant plans to renovate and expand its existing production and lab space and has acquired a 240,000-square-foot building on the same campus, ultimately yielding a 50 percent expansion and a total footprint of 650,000 square feet. The expansion will support Moderna’s efforts to ramp up production of its COVID-19 vaccine in late 2021 and early 2022. Moderna originally opened this facility in 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews