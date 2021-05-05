Moderna to Expand Biomanufacturing Campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, by 350,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

NORWOOD, MASS. — Moderna Inc. will expand its Moderna Technology Center biomanufacturing campus in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston, by about 350,000 square feet. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical giant plans to renovate and expand its existing production and lab space and has acquired a 240,000-square-foot building on the same campus, ultimately yielding a 50 percent expansion and a total footprint of 650,000 square feet. The expansion will support Moderna’s efforts to ramp up production of its COVID-19 vaccine in late 2021 and early 2022. Moderna originally opened this facility in 2018.